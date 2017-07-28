Kozani leads the way in new trash system

Kozani on Friday became the first city in Greece to introduce underground garbage cans in a bid to do away with the unsightly and malodorous wheeled dumpsters that mar the country’s urban thoroughfares. The northern Greek city’s first batch of underground bins was placed at Bristol Square, with Eleftherias Square slated to come next. The Kozani program is being run on a pilot basis for the time being and will determine whether the new system will be implemented in other cities as well. [Dimitris Stravou/ANA-MPA]