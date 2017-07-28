ATHEX: Stock gains evaporate at local bourse

After three southbound sessions the main stock index at Athinon Avenue looked as though it would regain some ground on Friday, only to come up against a lack of the buyers required to sustain such a rebound. Consequently, as was the case last Friday, the benchmark ended down on the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 820.02 points, adding 0.17 percent to Thursday’s 818.63 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 3.07 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.26 percent to 2,137.51 points, while mid-caps surrendered 0.47 percent.

The banks index rose by more than 2 percent during the day but those gains had shrunk to 0.94 percent at the end of the session, with interest focusing on Eurobank, which rose 2.18 percent, and Piraeus, which ended flat. Attica improved 2.80 percent and National was up 1.16 percent.

Grivalia Properties climbed 1.33 percent and PPC slid 0.95 percent.

In total 63 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 56.3 million euros, the lowest of the last six sessions, down from Thursday’s 57.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.84 percent to close at 76.58 points.