Electricity consumers can expect another small hike in their power bills from the start of 2018, and substantially bigger ones in the following five years, after the conflict between Public Power Corporation and the Regulatory Authority for Energy regarding the subsidized services to remote areas for the period from 2012 to 2015 was brought to an end.

On Monday RAE is likely to announce it is reducing the retrievable subsidy costs from 735 million that PPC has demanded to 350-400 million euros.

This will then be gradually passed on to consumers, starting from early 2018.