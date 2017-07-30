The key to a modern state

If history is any guide, the undermining of the country’s institutions by the unscrupulous leftist-led government will have serious consequences on the integrity of the Greek state.

During the 1980s, the explosion of populism under two consecutive socialist administrations left the public administration and university institutions in shambles. Efforts have since been made to correct at least some of the mistakes, to introduce a certain level of meritocracy, and to reform the largely dysfunctional education system.

Now the ruling SYRIZA party wants to revive the ills of that controversial period with the aim of serving party cronies and vested interests.

Doing so will have devastating consequences for Greece. This can only be stopped by an alliance of healthy political forces rallied around the goal of making Greece a modern European state. And the starting point of this campaign can only be a solid education system and public administration.