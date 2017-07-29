Moody's upgrades Cyprus bonds to BA3
Moody’s rating agency announced late on Friday that it has upgraded the government bond ratings of Cyprus to ‘BA3’, while maintaining a positive outlook on the island’s rating as improvements in economic resilience, continuing fiscal outperformance are likely to be sustained, it noted.
Moody’s also stated that Cyprus’s long-term country ceilings have been raised, to reflect continuing improvements in economic resilience and fiscal outperformance.
