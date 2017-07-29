Import figures highlight Greece’s production deficit

Official data on Greek imports for 2016 have once again shone a spotlight on Greece’s production deficit.

Last year Greece spent 1.53 billion euros in clothing imports and 497 million in footwear.

Despite extensive cotton cultivation in the region of Thessaly, the country imported textiles worth a total of 659.8 million euros.

On veal and pork imports, Greece spent 1.1 billion euros, even though the country is self-sufficient in far-healthier sheep and goat meat.

Fish imports into a typically maritime country amounted to 432 million euros and cereal imports amounted to an impressive 613 million euros.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere of insecurity has made Greeks resort to the refuge of gold: In 2016 the value of non-monetary gold (considered a precious commodity and not a financial element) amounted to 9.39 million euros, up from 3.98 million euros two years earlier.