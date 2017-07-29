Minister to visit Kos to assess quake damage to courthouse

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis is expected to visit the quake-hit island of Kos on Monday with a team of civil engineers from a construction firm to assess the damage to the eastern Aegean island’s courthouse.

Kos was hit by a 6.6-Richter tremor on July 21 that killed two people and damaged dozens of buildings and the port.

It appears so far that the damage to the judicial complex is limited to the hall where the Court of Fist Instance presides.