Sailings as usual from Rafina after ferry strike called off
Ferry boats will be sailing from the port of Rafina, east of Athens, to the Greek islands as usual on Tuesday through Thursday after workers called off a planned three-day strike.
Workers of the PENEN union had complained last week that certain ferry companies using the port were violating employees’ rights by making them work longer hours without overtime pay.
However, union spokesmen met with representatives of the businesses on Friday and settled the dispute.