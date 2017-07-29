Minister denies Rouvikonas anarchist group enjoys immunity

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas on Saturday denied accusations that the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon), which has been responsible for dozens of attacks against perceived symbols of the establishment, enjoys immunity from prosecution.

His comments to a local newspaper came in response to accusations that the government was too lenient on a group of a dozen or so members of Rouvikonas who broke through security at Parliament last week to enter the courtyard, where they chanted anti-government slogans, threw fliers and held up a banner before departing.

The protesters were briefly detained and released.

“There was no violence from either side, which is why the order to release them was given, with the agreement of the parliamentary spokesman,” Toskas said, referring to the fact the protesters did not clash with police.

Rouvikonas has been associated with violence in other incidents, such as attacks on public transport ticket inspectors and vandalizing state agencies.