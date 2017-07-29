State minister’s house attacked, again

Crime scene officers collect evidence around a scorched police SUV outside the home of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris in downtown Athens on Saturday. Police said around 15 hooded men attacked the security detail outside the minister’s house in the Exarchia district at 12.40 p.m., pelting officers with Molotov cocktails, which set fire to the vehicle. No injuries were reported. ‘Neither SYRIZA nor the government are going to be frightened by such Mafia-style attacks,’ the ruling leftist party said in a statement. This was the eighth attack on the residence. [Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]