Greece failed to land a medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, as its best hope, the men’s national water polo team, lost to Serbia in the bronze-medal game on Saturday.

The Serbs won 11-8 thanks to their prolific attack at the start of the game, while the Greek defense was not as efficient as against Hungary in Thursday’s semifinal, when Greece conceded just seven goals in the entire game.

On Saturday Greece let in five goals in the first quarter (5-3) and the experienced and talented Serbs strolled to victory in the rest of the game, while the Greek attack was more connected with the goal frame than the net.

The women’s national team ended up seventh in Budapest, beating Australia 8-6 on Saturday.