National deaf women's team on top of the world
Greece’s national women’s team won gold in basketball at the Deaflympics held in Turkey on Saturday.
The Greeks, who also are the European champions since last summer, triumphed 67-50 at the final against Lithuania to climb to the top of the world at the event for the hearing-impaired athletes.
The players of coach Athina Zerva pulled away in the last quarter of the final, having led by just one point (39-38) after 30 minutes.
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos sent a message of congratulations to the national team.