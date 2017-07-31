Government rebuffs ND calls for probe into alleged 2015 Grexit plan

Greece’s government over the weekend rejected calls by opposition party New Democracy for a parliamentary committee to investigate allegations that the SYRIZA-led administration harbored plans in 2015 to pull the debt-hit nation out of the eurozone.

“Since the day the government struck a deal on the debt, no week has passed without New Democracy calling for some probe,” sources close to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said.

“[New Democracy is] left without a political narrative… They are trying in vain,” the source said.

According to a report in the Sunday edition of Eleftheros Typos newspaper, Tsipras in 2013 met with Venezuela officials in Moscow to discuss possible assistance from the country’s socialist government in the event that Greece left the eurozone.

The article came in the wake of fresh revelations by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis that the possibility of Grexit was being considered by the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition in the first half of 2015.

Varoufakis claims that he exchanged seven text messages with Tsipras in May 2015 regarding a proposal by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble regarding the possibility of Greece taking a "time out" from the euro.