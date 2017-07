The Eurostat statistics agency said unemployment in Greece fell slightly to 21.7 percent in April compared to 22 percent in May.

With 1.041 million unemployed, Greece had the highest jobless rate in the European Union, according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile unemployment in the eurozone fell to 9.1 percent in June compared to a revised 9.2 percent in May. The jobless rate of 9.1 percent was the lowest since February 2009.