Prosecutor recommends that Georgiou be found guilty of breach of duty

An Athens prosecutor has recommended that Greece’s former statistics chief, Andreas Georgiou, be convicted of breach of duty for not relinquishing the IMF post he held for 21 years before he joined ELSTAT.

The prosecutor at the Athens Misdemeanors' Appeal Court also recommended that Georgiou face charges for failing to summon ELSTAT’s board, resulting in the decision on the revised 2009 deficit figures being taken without the agreement of the other members.



The court is due to issue its decision on Tuesday morning.

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou earlier this month ordered the reopening of a case against Georgiou, after a Council of Appeals Court judges ruled for a second time that he should not face charges.

It was the second time that the country’s top prosecutor overturned an earlier ruling in favor of Georgiou, in a case that has become a touchstone for relations between Greece and its creditors.