Feminist Movement | Athens | To December 17

Photographs, newspaper front pages, manuscripts, posters, books, magazines and audiovisual material showcase the course of the feminist movement in Greece from the period after the 1967-74 dictatorship to the end of the 20th century. The exhibition “Feminism in the Years of Self-Exile, 1974-1990: Ideas, Collectives, Claims,” on display at the Hellenic Parliament Foundation until December 17, is open Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hellenic Parliament Foundation, 11 Vassilissis Sofias & Sekeri,

tel 210.373.5249