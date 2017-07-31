Alarm raised over detention of unaccompanied minor refugees

An investigation conducted by the Greek Ombudsman from July 17 to 19 has revealed what it describes as “blatant violations of the rights of unaccompanied, underage refugees and migrants.”



The independent authority referred to prolonged detention in unsafe and inappropriate conditions at police stations and refugee centers across northern Greece as the main violations.



One example cited in the investigation is that of 17 minors who were found held in a single 25-square meter cell at a detention center for illegal migrants.



The Ombudsman said these violations of their rights put them in danger, and demanded immediate action to build more specialized accommodation centers for unaccompanied minors.