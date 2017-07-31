Anti-sexism campaign launched
Online
In an effort to crack down on sexism in the workplace, the General Secretariat for Gender Equality is preparing a TV advertisement aimed at raising public awareness about the issue, and to explain what sort of behavior is considered harassment.
In an effort to crack down on sexism in the workplace, the General Secretariat for Gender Equality is preparing a TV advertisement aimed at raising public awareness about the issue, and to explain what sort of behavior is considered harassment.
The advertisement will be based on real-life stories and women are being encouraged to submit their own experiences at gramggif@isotita.gr by September 1.
Four stories will be selected to form the basis of the ad, which will include prominent celebrities.