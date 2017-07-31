NEWS |

 
Anti-sexism campaign launched

TAGS: Society

In an effort to crack down on sexism in the workplace, the General Secretariat for Gender Equality is preparing a TV advertisement aimed at raising public awareness about the issue, and to explain what sort of behavior is considered harassment.

The advertisement will be based on real-life stories and women are being encouraged to submit their own experiences at gramggif@isotita.gr by September 1.

Four stories will be selected to form the basis of the ad, which will include prominent celebrities.

