Anti-sexism campaign launched

In an effort to crack down on sexism in the workplace, the General Secretariat for Gender Equality is preparing a TV advertisement aimed at raising public awareness about the issue, and to explain what sort of behavior is considered harassment.



The advertisement will be based on real-life stories and women are being encouraged to submit their own experiences at gramggif@isotita.gr by September 1.



Four stories will be selected to form the basis of the ad, which will include prominent celebrities.