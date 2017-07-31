Greek education ministry signs agreement with French Institut Pasteur

The Greek ministries of Education, Research and Health and France’s Institut Pasteur in Paris have signed an agreement aiming to further strengthen ties as well as scientific and technological exchanges.



The new agreement, whose signing Monday was attended by the head of the Hellenic Pasteur Institute, Fotini Stylianopoulou, and the director of the Institut Pasteur, Christian Brechot, will build on the original one signed in 1920, which led to the opening of the institute in Greece, whose objective is the prevention and treatment of diseases through research, education and public health services.