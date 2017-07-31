Skopelos jilted as Mamma Mia! moves to Croatia

A sequel to the blockbuster film “Mamma Mia!” – featuring a starr-studded cast singing songs by chart-topping band ABBA – will be made in Croatia and not Greece due to money constraints, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.



The original was filmed in 2008 on the central Aegean island of Skopelos. The musical movie triggered a tourist boom on the island, whose residents, the paper said, are now disappointed that the sequel will be produced on the Dalmatian island of Vis.



In comments to the Daily Mail, Skopelos Mayor Christos Vailoudis said: “The islanders are upset. The film was very important to us and for tourism.” According to the Mail, the new film will reportedly be released next July to mark the tenth anniversary of the original.