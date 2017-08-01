Toeing the line

There are ministers and deputies in the coalition government who disagree with the commitments that Greece has made to its international creditors yet understand how important it is that these commitments be honored and are ready to do the work required.



These officials know that the guerrilla war being fought by some of their colleagues within the ranks of the ruling leftist party is gnawing away at the government’s credibility and weakening its negotiation position.



The naysayers inside SYRIZA are the weak link in the narrative the prime minister is trying to promote concerning Greece’s complete recovery and full return to capital markets.



The sad truth is that no one believes this government will push through the necessary reforms and improve sentiment when it cannot even ensure that its officials follow the same line.