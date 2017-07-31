Prosecutor recommends conviction of ex-ELSTAT chief

An Athens prosecutor recommended Monday that Greece’s former statistics chief, Andreas Georgiou, be convicted for breach of duty for not relinquishing the post he held at the International Monetary Fund while heading the statistics agency (ELSTAT) between August and November in 2010.



The prosecutor at the Athens Misdemeanors Appeal Court also recommended that Georgiou face charges for consistently failing to convene ELSTAT’s board, and that the decision to revise the 2009 deficit figures was taken without the agreement of the other board members. “Georgiou was obliged to listen to the views of the other members of the board,” the prosecutor said. The court is due to issue its decision Tuesday.



Earlier this month, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered the reopening of a case against Georgiou, after a council of appeals court judges ruled for a second time that he should not face charges.



It was the second time that the country’s top prosecutor overturned an earlier ruling in favor of Georgiou, in a case that has become a touchstone for relations between Greece and its creditors.