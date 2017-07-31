ATHEX: Athens stock market's decline continues

The Greek bourse ended July with a monthly decline of 1.40 percent for its benchmark, mainly due to the drop recorded on Monday that was led by bank stocks. Tuesday’s session is seen as crucial because a lack of reaction by buyers will signify a further drop in the medium term.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 812.21 points, shedding 0.95 percent from Friday’s 820.02 points.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 1.02 percent to 2,115.71 points, while small-caps expanded 0.10 percent.

The banks index slumped 2.24 percent, with Alpha giving up 3.79 percent. Public Power Corporation bucked the trend to jump 7.18 percent, but Viohalco decreased 3.13 percent and Hellenic Exchanges conceded 3.09 percent.

In total 41 stocks recorded gains, 66 posted losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55 million euros, down from Friday’s 56.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.17 percent to close at 76.45 points.