A manhunt is under way in the Greek capital after two people held up a cash delivery in the eastern suburb of Kareas on Tuesday morning.

The pair was armed and threatened the cash delivery employees as they were restocking an ATM belonging to Piraeus Bank shortly after 10 a.m. on Aghiou Ioanni Street.

They grabbed the cash box and fled the scene on a motorcycle. The amount of money that was in the box has not been disclosed.