Two die, two hospitalized at waste treatment plant

Two workers died and another two had to be hospitalized after suffering breathing problems at a biological waste treatment plant in Laconia in the Peloponnese on Tuesday.

According to reports, the two casualties are a 51-year-old Bulgarian plant worker and a 37-year-old Greek colleague who tried to help him when the former collapsed on the job. A 66-year-old and another man aged 22 were rushed to hospital after they also collapsed while tring to assist their colleagues.

All four of the plant workers reportedly suffered shortness of breath as soon as they entered the pump room that the 51-year-old had been cleaning when he collapsed.

A postmortem examination is expected to shed more light on the incident.