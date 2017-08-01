Two more blazes break out, on Spetses and in Peloponnese

Just as fire crews started to get a large blaze under control near the popular seaside towns of Saronida and Anavysos east of the Greek capital on Tuesday, two more fires broke out in different parts of the country.

Fifteen firemen, six trucks and a helicopter were dispatched to Aghious Anargyrous on the Saronic holiday island of Spetses to put out a blaze in a craggy tract of pine forest.

Meanwhile, another blaze, reported as being quite extensive, was testing firefighters in the area of Soulinari near Pylos in the southwest Peloponnese.

Both the fires are said to be in remote mountain areas and are not considered a threat to human life or property, though the strong winds that are prevailing across the country can rapidly alter the course of the blazes.