Two more laughing gas arrests on Zakynthos

Authorities on the Ionian island of Zakynthos said on Tuesday they had arrested two shop owners for illegally selling nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in small vials.



Police said they confiscated a total of 661 ampoules of the substance, which is illegally used for recreational use, and other items in raids conducted at the two stores. The first raid netted 341 ampoules of nitrous oxide and led to the arrest of the store’s 58-year-old owner on Monday.



The second suspect, a 60-year-old was arrested Tuesday after police found 300 ampoules of laughing gas in his shop. Both were to appear before a Zakynthos prosecutor.