Saristra Festival | Cephalonia | August 4-6

The Saristra Festival is set to return to the mountain village of Old Vlachata, which was abandoned after the earthquake of 1953. As it has for the past five years, the village will come back to life for three days over the first weekend of August, as concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, lectures and more fill the earthen streets and central square. Sponsored in part by Fix Hellas, the Saristra Festival begins on Friday, August 4, with a psychedelic electronic post-rock performance by composer Theodore. Friday night will also feature former Stereo Nova frontman K.Beta and audiovisual collective drog_a_tek.



Saturday’s lineup includes Greek underground band Acid Baby Jesus and “freak rockers” Prins Obi & The Dream Warriors. There will also be a party at the Akron Bar on Antisamos beach. Pye Corner Audio (aka Martin Jenkins), one of the biggest emerging artists on Europe’s electronic music scene right now, is slated to perform on Sunday, as are electro-pop artist Larry Gus, post-punk band Hand & Leg and DJ Espeekay, who will make sure no festivalgoers even contemplate going to bed before dawn.



Admission to the Saristra Festival is free. For more information, go to www.saristrafestival.gr or visit their Facebook page.



Old Vlahata, Sami,

tel 210.515.0785 (Athens); 267.102.3952 (Argostoli); 267.102.2024 (Sami)