River Party | Kastoria | August 2-6

The largest music and camping festival in Greece is back for the 39th summer in a row, with five full days of concerts and endless hours of fun in a gorgeous woodland area of northern Greece’s Kastoria region. The 39th River Party is the place to be for young people who love camping, swimming and music as it takes place on the banks of the Nestorio and boasts a concert program including Greece’s rock-metal band Planet of Zeus and stoner punks 1000 Mods, French collective Taiwan MC with its signature trip-hop and German hip-hop act Iratus – and that’s just the opening night. The easiest way to get to the venue if you haven’t got your own vehicle is with the River Bus service, which will be departing from Athens, Thessaloniki and Lamia on Thursday morning and returning on Sunday.



For a detailed program and transport reservations, visit the event’s website people.gr/riverparty (in Greek only), or email info@riverparty.org.

Tel. 210.729.4906