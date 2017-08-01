Deaf athletes honored at Maximos Mansion

Greek athletes, coaches and sports officials who took part in the recent 2017 Summer Deaflympics, an international event at which deaf sportspeople compete at an elite level, were on Tuesday invited to the Maximos Mansion by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who congratulated them. The games, which began on July 18 and ended on July 30 in the Black Sea province of Samsun in Turkey, were attended by more than 3,000 athletes from 97 countries. They were first held in Paris in 1924 and were known as the International Silent Games. [ANA-MPA]