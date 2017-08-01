Varoufakis slams Tsipras in interview with German newspaper

Yanis Varoufakis has lashed out again at Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, describing him as one who “signs whatever [German Finance Minister Wolfgang] Schaeuble and others bring to him.”



Greece’s former finance minister, who resigned after failing to reach an agreement with the country’s creditors in 2015, made his remarks in an interview with German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung on the occasion of the release of his new book.



Referring to his new political movement DiEM 25, Varoufakis said he hopes it will help “break up traditional parties.”