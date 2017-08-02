Members of the country’s main opposition who have legitimate liberal views are few and far between. Is it any wonder, then, that those few are often attacked on the internet for their opinions or the way in which they express their views on certain issues?



Those who currently govern us prefer to push dialogue and civil discourse aside and instead choose to express themselves using political hooliganism in the name of the sacred anti-memorandum struggle. The solution is not to have the opposition mimic this same kind of thuggery in its responses, whether these be directed at the government or within its own ranks.



Having a strong and dynamic political opposition is imperative for our country to move forward and get out of the rut it’s been in.



The main opposition could do without the internal cannibalism against those who have proven themselves by fighting to put us on the right path.