Greek slips down on global social progress chart

Greece has fallen one spot in the social progress chart drafted by the Social Progress Initiative and Deloitte. The country dropped to 33rd place among 128 states, from 32nd last year.



Greece scored highly in criteria such as access to higher education, health, life expectancy and access to healthcare, but lagged other countries with a similar gross domestic product in domains such as personal freedom and choice and access to basic education.



Greece’s marks in the area of personal freedom and choice were among the lowest in the social progress index, ranking the country between the Ukraine and Yemen.



Greece also lags considerably in terms of “tolerance toward migrants,” due to the recent refugee crisis that led to shortages in available resources.