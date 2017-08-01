HELEX reports profits

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA on Monday reported consolidated net after-tax group profits of 1.5 million euros for the first half of the year against 3.2 million a year earlier – i.e. a reduction of 52 percent.



The group’s H1 turnover was 13 million euros, versus 14.9 million last year, or a decrease of 12 percent. The average daily traded value amounted to 58.9 million euros, compared to 76 million euros in H1 of 2016, a 22 percent reduction.



The average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 15.7 percent compared to the first half of 2016 (47.5 billion against 41.1 billion euros).



Market liquidity, as measured by turnover velocity, dropped to 31 percent in January-June this year, against 46.3 percent in 2016, while daily average turnover was 85.5 million shares this year from 127.3 million shares in the first half of last year. [Reuters]