ATHEX: Reports lead to small recovery

The benchmark of the Greek bourse regained some much needed ground on the first day of August, following a few sessions when sellers had the upper hand. It was helped by reports on economic sentiment in Greece and from Morgan Stanley. Still, the recovery was contained during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 817.74 points, adding 0.68 percent to Monday’s 812.21 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.83 percent to 2,133.21 points.

The banks index jumped 2.69 percent, with National climbing 5.26 percent and Eurobank advancing 3.24 percent.

The stock of Piraeus Bank will be trading again on Thursday, after the 20-for-one reverse split. The nominal value of each of the 436,659,164 new shares will be 6 euros.

In total 63 stocks registered gains, 26 posted losses and 26 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.4 million euros, up from Monday’s 55 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange also rose 0.68 percent, to close at 76.97 points.