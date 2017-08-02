Woman injured by ricochet bullet in western Athens

Six arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital after a bullet ricocheted and struck her in the stomach.



The shooting happened shortly before midnight outside a barber’s shop in Korydallos, western Athens. The 29-year-old woman was hit and injured by a ricochet bullet while she was sitting at a nearby cafe.



The woman was rushed to hospital. Reports say she has undergone successful surgery to have the bullet removed.