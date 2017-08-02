NEWS |

 
NEWS

Woman, 30, found dead at Hania beach

Authorities say the body of a 30-year-old woman has been found on a beach in Hania on Crete.

Local news outlets report that people walking the beach discovered the body Wednesday morning and notified the authorities.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed her death.

Early reports said the victim suffered a head injury and possibly became unconscious before drowning.

The identity of the woman has not been made public.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 