Double Aeschylus | Epidaurus | August 4 & 5

Unconventional French writer, director and actor Olivier Py presents a modern interpretation of Aeschylus' “Prometheus Bound” and “The Suppliants” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus as part of the Greek Festival on Friday and Saturday, August 4-5. Starring Philippe Girard, Frederic Le Sacripan and Mireille Herbstmeyer, the Festival d’Avignon production explores the limits of democracy and civil disobedience. The shows, which start at 9.30 p.m., are in French with English and Greek surtitles. For tickets, priced at 20-25 euros, and information about how to get to the theater, visit the festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.