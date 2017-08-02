The Sleeping Beauty | Crete | To August 5

The Russian Ballet Theater is wrapping up its tour of Greece on Crete with three shows of its stripped-down production of Tchaikovsky's “Sleeping Beauty,” based on Marius Petipa's original choreography. The Russian company will be bringing to classic fairy tale to life on stage at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Iraklio, Crete, on Thursday, August 3, at the Eastern Moat Theater in Hania on Friday, August 4, and at the Fortezza in Rethymno on Saturday, August 5. Tickets cost 15 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.