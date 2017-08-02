Couple accused of drugging baby so dad could get some sleep

A 17-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend were to appear before a prosecutor in Lamia, central Greece, on Wednesday after her 18-month-old child was rushed to hospital in critical condition after swallowing a pill.

Doctors at Lamia Hospital diagnosed the substance in the blood of the baby, which was transported to the Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital in Athens due to the severity of its condition.

Hospital authorities notified police, who conducted a search of the couple’s Lamia home and found small quantities of drugs and the same substance – which was not initially disclosed – found in the toddler’s blood.

The mother claimed her boyfriend, reportedly a substance abuser, gave the baby the drug “so that it would leave him alone and let him sleep.”