Millions sent from church charities to cash-strapped hospitals

The Apostoli charity of the Athens Archbishopric and the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) organization have donated 15 tons of medical supplies worth more than 2 million dollars to the Attica region’s health department in aid of cash-strapped hospitals and medical centers.



The bulk of the donation came from diaspora Greeks living in the United States via the IOCC, which also supports the Greek charity’s soup kitchens, educational programs and fresh food deliveries to poor families.