Refugee children bring Acropolis alive with song

Dozens of children from refugee camps around Athens have performed at the ancient Herod Atticus Theater as part of a global initiative to teach music to children from low-income families.



The children gave an hour-long performance at the renovated 1,800-year old stone amphitheater, which is located in the Greek capital at the foot of the ancient Acropolis.



Most of the children came from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

One singer, 12-year-old Gamkin Abdo said before going on stage Tuesday night: “I feel good when I am going to the concert. It's good, and when I sing I feel, better.”

The performance was part of a three-hour concert organized by El Sistema, a music education program founded in Venezuela that has been adopted in more than 50 countries.

