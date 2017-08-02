Private TV station owners must submit declaration of assets

Owners of private television stations will have to submit declarations listing the provenance of all of their assets, a form known as “pothen esches” in Greek, after the Council of State Wednesday rejected a request by their union, EITISEE, that they be exempt from the obligation.



The country’s highest administrative court said that there was no grounds for the union’s argument that businesspeople involved in broadcasting will be exposed to damage if their provenance of wealth is made public as part of a drive to crack down on money laundering and capital flight.