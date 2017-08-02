NEWS |

 
Athens-Ioannina highway near completion

TAGS: Transport

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis is expected to attend a ceremony to mark the delivery Thursday of the last stretch of the Ionia Odos highway, which links Athens to the northwestern city of Ioannina.

The official handover of the section from Perdika to the Ioannina turn-off is expected to take place at 1 p.m. at the entrance of the Ambelia Tunnel.

