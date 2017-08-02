ATHEX: Benchmark, banks post healthy gains

The signs during the second day of August trading at the Greek bourse were very encouraging, despite the drop in turnover, as the reduced number of investors still searching for some midsummer profits at Athinon Avenue appear convinced things are looking up in the market after a period of decline in previous weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 826.02 points, adding 1.01 percent to Tuesday’s 817.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.93 percent to 2,153.08 points.

The banks index improved 1.44 percent, as Eurobank ascended 1.99 percent, Alpha rose 1.93 percent and National grabbed 1.39 percent. Piraeus Bank shares resume trading today.

Titan Cement outperformed with a 4.65 percent jump, followed by Jumbo, which was up 3.08 percent. Worst off were the blue chips of Attica Bank (down 1.87 percent) and Coca-Cola HBC (down 1.44 percent).

In total 72 stocks reported gains, 30 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Trading volume amounted to 45.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 57.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.19 percent to close at 77.12 points.