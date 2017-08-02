Debts to taxpayers, state suppliers continued to grow in June

State debts continued to pile up in June, as another net 67 million euros was added to the 5.067 billion euros run up over the first five months of the year, for a total of 5.134 billion added to the huge mountain of state arrears this year, according to data published on Wednesday by the State General Accounting Office.

Figures indicate that the government covered only a small amount of its obligations while creating new ones in anticipation of the bailout tranche from its creditors.

Outstanding tax rebates amounted to 1.252 billion euros at end-June, while hospitals owed their suppliers 554 million euros.