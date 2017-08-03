NEWS |

 
Derailed freight train causes disruption to Athens-Thessaloniki line

TAGS: Transport

Trains have been suspended on part of the Athens-Thessaloniki rail network, after a freight train derailed near Domokos, in central Greece, around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

There are no reports of injuries.

Replacement buses are currently in operation from Lianokladi to Palaiofarsalos.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

