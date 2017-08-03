Firefighters battle blaze in Ileia, in the Peloponnese
Online
Firefighters were on Thursday battling a forest fire that broke out in the municipality of Ilida, in the Ileia region of the Peloponnese.
Firefighters were on Thursday battling a forest fire that broke out in the municipality of Ilida, in the Ileia region of the Peloponnese.
Some 26 firefighters on the ground, backed up by more than 13 fire engines and water tankers, were taking part in the operation. Three water-dropping aircraft were assisting in the efforts.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.