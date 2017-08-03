Godard's ‘Contempt’ | Athens | August 4

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Park Your Cinema program, bringing classic films of world cinema to the Athenian public, gets under way on Friday, August 4, with Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 drama “Le mepris” (Contempt), starring Brigitte Bardot, Michel Piccoli, Jack Palance and Giorgia Moll. The screening, which is in French with Greek subtitles, will take place on the Great Lawn, starting at 9 p.m., and admission is free of charge. A free shuttle bus service runs between the SNFCC and Syntagma Square, with a stop at the Syngrou-Fix metro station, several times a day.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

www.snfcc.org/visitors-center