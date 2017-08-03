NEWS |

 
Employee injured when furious taxpayer starts smashing computers

A man working at a tax office in Hania, Crete, had to be taken to hospital on Thursday after suffering an eye injury when an angry taxpayer started smashing computers.

The unnamed employee was hit in the eye by a shard of plastic or glass after a woman reacted violently to being told that the tax authority had seized her bank account because she had overdue debts.

The woman has been arrested and sued by the injured worker’s union.

